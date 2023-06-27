Kathleen “Kate” May Brown

Kathleen “Kate” May Brown, age 43, passed away at her home on Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Janesville on June 26, 1979, the daughter of Gary and Dawn (Kenney) Burchard. Kate graduated from Brodhead High School in 1997. She married Benjamin Brown on March 28, 1998 in Beloit.