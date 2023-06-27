Kathleen “Kate” May Brown, age 43, passed away at her home on Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Janesville on June 26, 1979, the daughter of Gary and Dawn (Kenney) Burchard. Kate graduated from Brodhead High School in 1997. She married Benjamin Brown on March 28, 1998 in Beloit.
Kate was employed by Rhino Exteriors as Director of Operations. “Coach” Kate loved coaching wrestling for the Parkview High School. Kate also had a passion for photography.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, which she had an abundance of.
Kate is survived by her husband Ben; sons: Byron (MacKenzie), Gavon (Tess Pinnow) and Korben (Lindsey Waagen); parents: Gary Burchard and Dawn (Kurt “Bonus Dad”) Leach; siblings: William (Erin) and Candace Burchard; grandparents: Larry and Kathleen Dustan and Robert Kenney; sisterin-
law: Jessica Fellenz; nephews: Keagan Stall, Carter Stall, Noah Burchard, Liam Burchard and Dallas Fellenz; and nieces: Quinn Burchard and Daize Fellenz.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charly May Brown and her brother, Robert Burchard. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 with Pastor Mark Place officiating.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill and on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Rock County, Brodhead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate Brown family.
The family would like to thank the communities of Orfordville/Brodhead and many lifelong friends and family who helped Kate with Her end of life journey.
