RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- Kathleen “Kate” Crary age 99 of Richland Center passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born in Richland County the daughter of Buford and Gwendolyn (Railton) Cooper on Janary 16, 1924. Kate attended Hustlers Ridge School for eight years and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1941. She attended Richland County Teacher’s College and later received her B.S. degree from Wisconsin State College in Platteville, WI in 1952. Kathleen married Donald Crary on October 25, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lime Ridge. They lived with their family in Loyd, WI until 1974 when they moved to Richland Center. Kate taught in several public schools in the area and the last seventeen years at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Richland Center, making a total of 30 years of teaching. She retired in 1986 and did some volunteering in her retirement and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her 3 sons, Kevin (Gretchen) Crary of West Salem, WI, Kilian Crary and Mark (Mary) Crary both of Richland Center, 6 grandchildren, Meagan (Sam Alderman) Crary of Kirkland, WA, Caitlin (Dan) Beauchaine of LaCrosse, WI, Philip Crary of Minneapolis, MN, Amber (Jared) Crary-Pierce of Viroqua, WI, Autumn (Thomas Blade) Crary of Burnsville, MN, Hannah (Ben) Thompson of Viroqua, WI, 4 great grandchildren, Quinn and Clara Crary Pierce, Leo Thompson, Simon Crary-Alderman, 2 sisters, Frances Cooper and Louise Schadauer both of Richland Center, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Gwendolyn Cooper, her husband, Don Crary, 3 brothers, Harry and Calvin Cooper and an infant brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Monsignor Roger Scheckel and Monsignor Donald Heiar will concelebrate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School or the Brewer Public Library.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
