Kathleen "Kate" Ann Sorge, age 80, of Prairie du Sac, passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City.

Kate was born on June 5, 1939, at Richland Center Hospital, daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Clancy) Kinney. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1957.

Kate married her high school sweetheart, Michael "Mick" Sorge, on June 10, 1961 at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Soldiers Grove. They moved to Sauk City in 1962. She worked at Richland County Bank in Richland Center and Farmers and Citizens Bank in Sauk City for many years.

Kate had a strong love for her family as well as for children, and provided a loving and caring home daycare to numerous children, including her grandchildren. She especially loved to watch her grandchildren's sporting events and was their biggest fan. For the past year, she watched her granddaughter Kelsey's soccer games from the car and would honk the horn for every Eagle goal scored.

Kate also enjoyed playing cards, lunch dates with girlfriends, fishing, trail riding on the UTV and many family vacations. She shared her love of cooking with family and friends, and there was never a shortage of delicious food at Kate's house. She also loved to bake and created many beautiful wedding, anniversary, and birthday cakes for family and friends over the years.

Kate demonstrated deep love, strength, and an incredible will to live life, especially the past five years. She was forever grateful, always thanking others and putting the needs of others before her own. Kate had a deep faith in God and was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Mick, of Prairie du Sac; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Lori) Sorge of Poynette; one daughter and son-in-law, Rita (Steve) Selden of Prairie du Sac; five grandchildren: Kaylee Selden, Jordan Sorge, Claire Selden, Mikayla Sorge, and Kelsey Selden; three sisters: Theresa O'Connor, Waunakee; Mary Knothe, Richland Center; and Irene Joyce, Richland Center; four brothers and four sisters-in-law: Paul Kinney, Blue River; Leo (Phyllis) Kinney, Winneconne; Thomas Kinney, Muscoda; Kyrie (Jane) Kinney, Blue River; Sally Kinney, Oklahoma City, OK; and Janet Kinney, Blue River; seven sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law: Jeanine (Ralph) Larson, Byron, IL; Mary (Doug) Adams, Janesville; Jim (Judy) Sorge, Medford; Tom (Kathleen) Sorge, Eagle, ID; Connie (Greg) Butteris, Little Chute; Patrick "Buzz" (Deb) Sorge, Osseo; and Tim (Patsy) Sorge, Blue River. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marguerite Kinney; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rudy and Marie Sorge; two brothers: John "Jack" Kinney and Jerome "Jerry" Kinney; one sister-in-law: Elaine Kinney; two brothers-in-law: James O'Connor and Joseph Joyce; and three nephews: Eric Sorge, Mark Knothe, and Mike Knothe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate with burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Sauk City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Kate's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Maribeth Baker; Dr. Alan Singer; Christa Raymond, APNP; Dr. Wendy Ledesma; the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home; the staff at Agrace Hospice Care, especially Kevin and Kim; and all the caregivers at SSM Health at Home. Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City is assisting the family. Online condolences available at www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com.