OREGON-June Kathleen (Eggert) Schuett, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on June 17, 1937, in Harvey, Ill., the daughter of Walter and Berenice (Herbster) Eggert. She graduated from York High School in 1955, Ripon University in 1959, and earned her Masters of Library Science from UW-Madison in 1984.

June was united in marriage to Richard Schuett on July 16, 1960. She worked for the Oregon School District as a substitute teacher and then as the librarian for the Oregon Junior High and Oregon Middle School, retiring in 2004, after 25 years of service.

June enjoyed shopping and could never pass up a great bargain. If she had one of something there were probably a dozen more somewhere else in the house.

June enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge, with the ladies of the OHBC (Oregon Heights Bridge Club) and her trips with the Gambling Grannies to the casino. She knew how and loved to throw a great party.

June is survived by her children, Sue (Steve) Van of Oregon, Kathy (Steve) Hartsock of Germantown, and John (Tami) of Oregon; grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney) Van, Jeffrey (Michelle) Van, and Ryan and Ally Schuett; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Eloise, and Emmett Van; brothers, Bruce (Irma), John (John); sister-in-law, Kathy Eggert; many nieces and nephews; and her guardian angel, Priscilla. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and brother, Richard.

A Celebration of June's life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m, on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be gifted in June’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515