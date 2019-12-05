MADISON-Kathleen E. "Kathy" Carnahan, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

She was born on March 17, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Delbert and Viola Carnahan.

Kathy graduated from East High School in 1968. She enjoyed working at Leske's Supper Club alongside her sister Charlene for many years. Kathy liked playing Bingo and doing a variety of crafts and activities, she also enjoyed socializing with her friends and neighbors. Kathy loved spending time with her family, including her aunts and uncles and cousins, especially during the holidays.

Kathy is survived by her brother, Dean (Kimberly) Carnahan; three sisters, Barbara (Roger) Bartlett, Charleen Carnahan and Gail Carnahan; three nephews, Brandon Carnahan, Mitchell Carnahan and Matthew Bartlett; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, with burial to follow.

The family wishes to thank Care Wisconsin for their support.

