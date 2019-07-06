Kathleen Ann May

Kathleen May transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 while residing at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, WI.

She was born September 26, 1933 to Victor and Minnie Bolster-May of St. Cloud, MN where she attended Catholic schools culminating with the receipt of a Bachelors' degree in Education from the College of St. Benedict. Kathleen (Sr. Kateri) became a member of the Community of the Sisters of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN from 1951 until 1973. In 1969 she completed a Masters' degree in Counseling at the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley.

Her professional career always included a focus on serving others--first as a teacher-administrator in the Catholic grade schools of Minnesota, then as a Residence Hall Prefect at St. Benedict's College and then as a personal counselor in the residence halls at UNC-Greeley. She came to Madison to serve as a personal counselor to students at Edgewood College in the late 70's. After retiring from Edgewood College, Kathy served as an in-residence caretaker to an elderly UW professor.

But it is not for her professional work that Kathy will most be remembered by those who knew her. She was a woman with an extraordinary enthusiasm for life and appreciation for other human beings and all of nature. She was blessed with a loving spirit and sought to bring out that same spirit in others. One of her spiritual practices was to bless everyone she met, to see goodness in everyone, to see the Light shining within and through them. She was adventurous and fun-loving and a seeker of wholeness.

Kathy was a woman of great (com)passion. She created and gifted many people in her life with beautiful greeting cards and loving words. She was inspired by the gingko leaf and used the leaf to create stunning artwork. Her father's work as a printer lead to her appreciation for fine paper. She only read books "with heart"; she frequently encouraged others to subscribe to The Sun magazine. She listened only to "beautiful" music; humming was part of her spirit. And so was laughing as she played cards or cribbage or board games.

Preceding her in death were her parents Victor and Minnie May. Family survivors include her brother Vic (Mary Anne) May of St. Cloud, MN, nephews Tim (Louise) May of St. Cloud, MN, Scott (Kim) May of Sugarland, TX, Jeff (Jan) May of Sioux Falls, SD and niece Brenda May.

In a larger sense, many have lost a beloved family member in Kathleen May's passing. Were she to speak today, no doubt she would say, Thank you for loving me and for the enrichment with which you blessed my life. Thanks to all the friends and family and Oakwood Village Staff who stepped forward to help me when I could no longer care for myself. Thank you to my caretakers at Agrace Hospice Care who provided exceptional loving care in my final months. A Celebration of Kathleen's Life will be held July 26th.

