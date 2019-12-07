OREGON - Kathleen Ann Hoppe, age 75, of Oregon and formerly of Plover, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon, surrounded by those who love her.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1944, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas Shortreed and Katherine (Schmitt) Shortreed. Kathleen graduated from Portage High School in 1962. She married James Hoppe on Aug. 23, 1969, in Portage, Wis.

Kathleen worked for many years as a receptionist / payroll specialist for Del Monte Foods in Plover before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed golfing, walking and curling. Kathy loved spending time with her son and his family, especially Sam and Molly, who affectionately called her "Gigi." Kathy's brothers and sisters were also very special to her, and she enjoyed spending time with them and their families.

Kathleen is survived by her son, David (Jennifer) Hoppe; granddaughters, Samantha and Molly Hoppe; sisters, Mary Ellen (Michael) Smith, Sandra (David) Gunderson, Carol (Fred) Krez and Leona Shortreed; and brothers, Gary (Lorna) Shortreed, Duane (Judy) Shortreed, Kenneth (Mary Pauline) Shortreed, Douglas (Bonnie) Shortreed and Robert (Joni) Shortreed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Thomas Shortreed, Donald Shortreed, James Shortreed and Philip Shortreed; and James Hoppe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 309 W. Cook St., Portage, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Josh, Gina, Andy and the entire staff at Beehive Homes of Oregon for taking such wonderful care of Kathy. They would also like to thank the caring staff of Agrace HospiceCare for helping them through the final weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.