MADISON – Kathi Lee Kleinsmith, age 55, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, following a 20-year battle with breast cancer.

She was born in South Dakota on Sept. 16, 1964, the daughter of Jack and Barbara (Stewart) Sorenson. Shortly after, the family moved to Rock Rapids, Iowa. She graduated in 1983 from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids. In 1986 she moved to Madison, Wis., where she began her career in property management, working the last 20 years for Munz Corporation, who were wonderful to her.

Kathi is survived by her husband, Rocky Kleinsmith, whom she married on May 18, 2001; a son, Jacob Jorenby; mother, Barbara Vogel; four step-children, Tina, Jake, Gina and Shawna; four step-brothers, Gary (Julie), Bruce (Jan), Jay and David Vogel; sister, Kandiss Sorenson; sister-in-law, Linda Vogel; special cousins, Scott Hinsch and Sara Delfs; and several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Sorenson; stepfather, John Vogel; and stepbrother, Terry Vogel.

A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare, who both provided great care to Kathi.

