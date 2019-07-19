MADISON - Kathi L. Sullivan, age 59, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. Her final days were spent surrounded by family. She was born on April 19, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Shirley (Hedding) Birkle. Kathi worked for many years as an accountant, later leaving that career to develop her passion as a professional hypnotherapist.

Kathi loved her family, especially her time with her grandchildren. Her spunky attitude made people laugh everywhere she went. You never needed to wonder what her opinion was. She was a fighter and had an indomitable resolve. Kathi had an adventurous spirit and loved to try new things, including singing karaoke, participating in theater productions, riding motorcycles, and traveling across the country. During her travels, New Mexico earned a particularly special place in her heart.

Kathi is survived by her three daughters, Erica (Michael) Johnson, Heidi Alt (Todd Rasmussen) and Alyssa (Joshua) Giese; five grandchildren, Mekhi Johnson, Ayona Johnson, Trevor Rasmussen, Kaleigha Giese and Lukas Giese; her mother, Shirley Birkle; siblings Kari (Timothy) Mulhern, Kristi Birkle, Alan (Holly) Birkle and Koni (David) Adams; many nieces and nephews; and ex-husband, David Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Donald G. Birkle.

A celebration of life will be held at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

