Katherine Oneal

Katherine Elaine (Zube) O’Neal, 70, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 3rd 2018 at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua with her family by her side.

Kathy was born on December 25, 1947 in Viroqua to Emory and Bessie (Olson) Zube. She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1966. She then attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. In 1970 she married Larry O’Neal. They were later divorced.

Kathy worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Madison for several years. She returned to the Viroqua area and worked in the mental health field at Douglas Mental Health Services, Family and Children’s Center, and Johnson Counseling.

Kathy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown. She was involved in many church activities and was Church Council Secretary until her illness prevented her continued involvement.

Kathy enjoyed reading, country music, fishing, and cross stitch. She was an animal lover, and liked feeding and watching the birds. Family was very important to her, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Kathy is survived by her beloved kitties, Lily, Peanut, and Spot; her brothers, Richard (Shirley) Zube, Viroqua, and Kelly (Paula) Zube, Readstown; her sister, Sue (Vern) Anderson, Soldiers Grove; a sister-in-law, April Zube, Viroqua; a sister-in-law, Sue O’Neal, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a stepson, William (Andrea) O’Neal, and grandchildren Racheal and LeAnna, Iowa Falls, Iowa. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Sarah (Lester) Olson, Wendy (Jeff) Winterfield, Chris (Rachel) Zube, Rachel (Rick) Mitchell, Dawn (Adam) Hanson, Jared (Monica) Miller, Amber Crum, Ashley (Jobert) Bermudo, and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bradley; infant siblings, Neil, Beth Ann, and Lynne; a brother-in-law, Al Miller; a nephew, Michael Zube; a special aunt, Erythe Hobbs; grandparents, Carl and Mabel Zube, and Carl and Bessie Olson, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, September 14th from 4 to 7pm at the Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. A funeral service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown on Saturday, September 15th at 11am, with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Tabby Town, Driftless Humane Society, or Peace Lutheran Church.

Blessed be the memory of Kathy “Zub” O’Neal.