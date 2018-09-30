MIDDLETON-Katherine Kay Myers, age 68, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at home with her husband by her side.

She was born on March 2, 1950, in Cuba City, the daughter of Delbert and June (Chadwick) Hammill, the third of thirteen children. She married her high school sweetheart, John Myers on May 13, 1972 in Lancaster. After graduating from Lancaster Senior High, Katherine attended MATC in Madison and pursued a career as a Dental Technician. She went on to own her own dental lab where she worked for almost 40 years, retiring in 2012.

Katherine was a true homebody and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and fine needlework. Katherine is survived by her husband, John; seven of her brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings. At Katherine’s request, services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Katherine’s name may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.