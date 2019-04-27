Katherine "Katie" J. Barrios

Katherine J. “Katie” Barrios, age 44, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home with her husband by her side. She was born, Feb. 6, 1975 to Steven and Sharon Klein of Cassville, Wis. Katie graduated from Cassville High School in 1993 and MATC with a degree in business management. After working in the banking industry, Katie attended the police academy to pursue a new career. She was an accomplished police officer at the Middleton Police Department, and the Warminster Police Department in the Philadelphia area, the Mount Horeb Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department where she worked previously. Katie was, and continues to be, an inspiration to all.

Katie is survived by her parents; her husband, Joseph Barrios; her children, Cole (Jenna) Breuer, Samantha Barrios, Joseph Barrios II and Abigail Barrios; a brother, Kevin (Veronica) Klein; two sisters, Melissa (Mitch Slaughter) Klein and Annie (Eric) Vondrum; sister-in-law, Donna Barrios; 11 nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Esther Klein and Henry and Lela Rech.

Katie’s family and friends will miss her infectious smile, positive attitude and willingness to help others.

A Funeral Service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main Street, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with Rev. Jim Hearne presiding. Visitation will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to start an education fund for Katie’s children.

