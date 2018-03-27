WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT-Katherine B. Lee, age 74, died on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home in Waunakee.

Katherine was born in Waunakee on May 20, 1943, to Nicholas and Anna (Kadrlik) Breuch. She married Elmer Lee at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport on June 3, 1967, and resided in Westport recently moving to Waunakee. Kate was employed at American Family Insurance and retired in 2012. She loved to cook and bowl and she especially loved being with her grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 481 in Westport.



Survivors include her husband, Elmer; a son, Nicholas (Tracie Watson); three daughters, Theresa (Tim) Markley, Christina (Ron Lee) Lee, and Lisa Lee; grandchildren, Chelsie (Joe) Saulys, Austin and Dillon (Miranda) Nygaard, Emilee and Jackson Schroud, and Olivia and Jayden Lee; one great-grandson, Noah Saulys; one brother, Nicholas (Karen Machkovich) Breuch; two sisters, Mary Jean (Steve) Kearney and Joanne (James) Haug; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Breuch and Leona Breuch; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Herbst; and her beloved pet dog, Ginger. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William, Norbert, and Joe; and a sister-in-law, Rose.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Apr. 3, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5758 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place in the church cemetery with a reception to follow at the American Legion Post 481, 5337 River Road, Waunakee.



Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608)849-4513