Kathe Johnson

Age 81 of Monroe, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Kathe was born on May 26, 1938 in Sandhausen, West Germany to Karl and Frieda (Funk) Weisgerber. She graduated from high school in Germany and married Chester W. Johnson on October 18, 1965 in Monroe. Kathe worked for Advance Transformer for a few years but was mainly dedicated to caring for her three daughters who were the love of her life. She was a wonderful cook and loved to work outdoors where she especially enjoyed tending to her flowers.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa and Peggy Johnson, both of Monroe; a brother, Karl Weisberger of CA; a sister, Ingeborg Carpenter of NC; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester on May 4, 1989; a daughter, Debbie Johnson; four brother and three sisters.

Per Kathe's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be held. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net