Kasey Douglas Custer, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Platteville, died Thursday, December 14, 2017 while vacationing in Guatemala.

Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Connie Matye will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Kasey D. Custer Memorial Fund or the family is requesting plants over cut flowers. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Kasey was born on June 14, 1983 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Douglas and Debra (Cunzenhiem) Custer. Kasey graduated from Platteville High School where he participated in football, basketball, and golf. He attended school at MATC and UW-Oshkosh where he graduated with a business degree.

He then moved to Florida where he worked as an accountant at IT Works Global, Palmetto, Florida. He spent his days golfing, surfing, fishing, skydiving, flying airplanes, and living life to the fullest. He and his dog, Ruppert, enjoyed spending their days at the beach. Kasey was a genuinely kind soul and the universe is a little gloomier today since he is gone.

Kasey is survived by his parents, Doug and Deb Custer; sister, Billee (Jonathan) Procknow; niece and nephew, Claire and James Procknow; sister, Chelsi Custer; paternal grandmother, Velda Custer; paternal grandfather, Gary Custer; maternal grandmother, Virginia Cunzenhiem; four-legged best friend, Ruppert; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Frank Cunzenhiem; uncle, Mike Douglas; cousin, Mandy Douglas; and his best friend, Rodgie Reuter.