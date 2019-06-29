Karla Jo Schultz was her family's glue. Like the best glue she was strong, dependable and loved by children.

Karla died Thursday June 27th due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 65.

Karla was the fifth of eight children born to Lloyd and Aggie Fisk. She grew up on the lake in Okee and was forever drawn to finding a quiet place to relax by the water. In high school Karla's family moved to Lodi. Her neighbor was a classmate named Donald Schultz. They were married in 1972 and their first child Jason arrived the next spring. He was followed by Brea and then Zachary.

It is fitting that you find glue in the binding of books, because books and reading were defining elements of Karla's character. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a love of reading. No birthday or Christmas was complete without the gift of a book. Karla inspired the joy of reading in more than her own children. She spent 37 years working in the Lodi Schools, 29 of those years in the elementary school library. By our estimation she checked out, sorted and re-shelved 4 million books in her lifetime. Work wasn't all about books, and Karla has fond memories of her co-workers and their lunchtime laugh sessions. One episode involving an inflatable cow could still spark laughter even in her darkest days of cancer treatment. Karla loved to travel, especially if the destination was someplace warm with a beach. She also loved being at home tending her flowers and garden.

One of the best things about glue is that long after it's gone, you can still see how it shaped the world it once touched. That will be Karla Jo Schultz's legacy as well.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Aggie, and her youngest brother Mark. She is survived by her husband, Donald; and their children, Jason (Luda), Brea (Kevin) Bonafield, and Zac (Lauren). Karla has seven grandchildren, Adia, Lilith, Mayah, Leo, Lila, Sylvia, and Olin. Karla is survived by six siblings, Judy (Ed) Straus, Ron (Ruth), Tom (Jeannine), Doug (Ellie), Dennis (Maggie), and Susan.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, the Lodi School community, and all the friends and family that have helped us through these last few months.

A Memorial Service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Madison, at 11 am, on Wednesday, July 3. 2019 with Reverend Dave Burnett presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi from 4 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 and again on Wednesday, from 10 am until the time of the service at the church.

