Karl F. Kube, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Reena Senior Living.

Karl was born on October 25, 1930, son of the late Arnold and Hilda (Floerke) Kube at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He married Caroline Lemke on June 26, 1954 in Fort Atkinson. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2016.

Karl joined the US Army on June 21, 1951 and was a part of its 33rd Infantry Regiment A Company and was honorably discharged on June 20, 1953. He was a former member of the American Legion Post 166.

He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and helping other people. Karl was very active volunteering at St. Paul’s church and school. He belonged to St. Paul’s mens club and was a former council member, member of sub-maintenance committee and its dartball team.

Karl is survived by his daughter, Jane (Jeff) Wall; son, Jerry (Sandra) Kube; grandchildren Jill (John) Peters, Joseph Wall, Adam (Emily) Kube and Dale (Callie) Kube; great grandchildren, Katie and Ben Peters and Brayden Kube and sisters, Ruth Braman, Florence Arndt and Helen O’Neil. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Robert Braman, Robert Arndt and Eugene O’Neil.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018 at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church until time of service.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.