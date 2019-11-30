Kari K. Miller, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born on October 3, 1956 in Madison, daughter of Everett and Mildred (Schmid) Stiemke. Kari graduated from Lakeland High School, Minocqua and attended Capri Cosmetology School in Madison.

She was united in marriage to Christopher Miller on August 13, 1983 in Madison. Kari worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Most recently she was self-employed and served the senior community in Verona.

Kari was passionate about golf and was a member at Deer Valley Golf Club in Barneveld. She loved hosting parties of all kinds (card parties, holiday parties and surprise parties). Kari cherished visits to Florida to visit her granddaughters. She also enjoyed playing games and many road trips with family. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her personality and her ability to light up a room and make everyone feel better.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Chris; her children, Megan (Mark) Olson and Adam Miller; granddaughters, Mckensie and Callie Olson; sisters, Linda (Dave) Peterson and Bette Knick; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley (Cal) Wendt; brother in-law, Mike Knick and nephew, Tim Knick.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, Verona Chapel, 220 Enterprise Drive. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

