MADISON - Karen S. Tompkins, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Earl Wood and Dorothy (Adler) Coenen.

Karen was employed for 43 years with WPS Insurance. She enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, and enjoying her coffee on her porch while soaking up the sun.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Gregory) Plunkett; grandsons, Devin and Aaron (Amanda Yang) Hoffmaster; granddaughter, Raven Oren; step-granddaughter, MacKenzie Plunkett; step-grandson, Blake Plunkett; brother, Michael Coenen; sister, Kathy (Ken) Forslin; three step-sisters, Denise Baerwolf, Debby Leake and Diane Schulz; half-sister, Deb Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Craig, Walter, and Gary Wood.

Per Karen's wishes, services were private.

Memorials may be gifted in Karen's name to Agrace HospiceCare

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420