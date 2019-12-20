WINDSOR - Karen M. "Mickey" Tilden, age 80, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 6, 1939.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, George "Eddie" Tilden, on June 18, 1961. She graduated from Chesterton High School in 1957, in Chesterton, Ind. After high school, Karen received her B.A. from Michigan State University majoring in Communications. In 1961, Karen began traveling worldwide with George, who had joined the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, to include living in Portugal and Germany.

Karen, never one to sit still, worked and volunteered at various organizations throughout the numerous moves while being a military wife and pursued her love of teaching in Germany and Illinois. During one of Karen and George's state side tours, their daughter, Shawn Alison was born at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Upon retirement, Karen and George moved to Madison to be closer to their daughter and her family.

Karen is known for her dedication to all that she did in life, whether personal or work related. Her passionate and compassionate personality helped her maintain the home front throughout the various moves required while in the military system. Her great sense of humor and dedication to all shone through in her abilities to move households over 22 times, take care of her daughter, work and volunteer even during the times George was away for three overseas tours to Korea and Vietnam. As a mom, grandma, great-grandma and aunt, she always made all feel special and loved.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Bill) Frederickson; grandson, Billy (Ashley) Frederickson, two great-grandchildren, Emma and William; sister, Judy Ott; brother-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Tilden; sister-in-law, Kathy (Dick) Mills; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tilden; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

