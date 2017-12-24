Madison - Karen Lynne Fields, age 64 passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 15, 1953 in Madison, the daughter of Algae and Faye (Crowe) Shivers.

On July 12, 1986, Karen was united in marriage to Willie A. Fields in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin. Throughout her career, Karen worked as a professional accountant with the majority of her years spent at the University of Wisconsin. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Karen touched so many people's hearts and lives. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her husband, Willie A. Fields; two children, Reggie (Selena) Franklin and Cody Allen Fields; her first grandchild to be born in June of 2018 and three siblings, Roberta (Rob) Mecum, Jane Johnson and John Shivers. She is also survived by many other loving family and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved dog Coco.

A time to gather will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53717 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.