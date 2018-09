OREGON-Karen Beth Klappauf, age 65, of Oregon, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at UW Health Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.

