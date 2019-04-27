Karen Ann Senzig

Dr. Karen Senzig, age 69 of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of the Lyndon Station, Wisconsin area passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Anchorage.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Karen was born May 31, 1949 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of Francis and Marjorie (Rogge) Senzig. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1967 as valedictorian and then attended U.W. Madison where she worked in the transplant lab and received a degree in zoology. After this she moved to Denver, Colorado and received a PhD in clinical psychology and specialized in child advocacy. In the mid 1980’s she moved to the most northern establishment in Alaska and made healthcare visits to Eskimo’s in their igloos. After a short time she relocated to Anchorage where she has lived since and worked as a child psychologist.

Karen enjoyed downhill skiing and was an avid mountain climber. She also was an accomplished floral and vegetable gardener. Probably the most important things in her life were her “feathered children”. Over the years she raised tropical birds and they were close companions. The last four were named Luna, Jody, Jayla and Kiwi.

Karen is survived by her mother; Marjorie, siblings, Francis Jr., Jerome (Deanna), Tom (Teri), Marie, Marcy (Don) Krogh, Randy (Joann), Rodney, Darcy (Bruce) Hover, James (Becky), Mary (Gene) Morris, and Ray (Michelle); as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis, Sr. a nephew, Jacob and sister, Julie.