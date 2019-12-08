SUN PRAIRIE – Kang L. Her, age 86, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Cottages of Madison. She was born on March 20, 1933, in Laos, the daughter of Cher Yeng Lee and Mai Yang. She married Yong Chue Her in 1950.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Yong Chue. Together they have three surviving children, Chong Her (Vang Chong Thao) who lives in Chiang Rai Thailand, Benjamin Her (Zong) from Cottage Grove, Wis. and Nhabee Her (Kangying) from Sun Prairie, Wis. She also has 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She and her husband served many decades in the Hmong Christian community. She was a hardworking, industrious woman with a passion for quilting.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and again at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.