Justine Emily Schmid

Justine Emily Schmid, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 13, 1926, in rural Dane County to Ed and Lulu Strassman and was the last survivor of 8 children. Justine attended school at Paoli Secondary Graded School and Verona High School. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Schmid in 1944 and had 65 years together.

Mom and Dad worked the 180 acre Schmid farm just west of Verona, raising 9 children. Mom was a great cook and baker but also milked cows, threw hay bales, and butchered chickens. She loved working in her large garden in her spare time and canned everything possible. She would leave housework to help chase a cow in the barn or hold a wrench or flashlight to help Dad fix things.

