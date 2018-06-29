Justine Amanda Luke

Madison
88°
10 Day Forecast
Alerts
School Closings
Weather Alert
Madison
88°
Home
About Us
Contact Us
Watch Newscasts
Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
TVW
Phase 3 Digital
WISC-TV wins Station of the Year, Best News Operation at 2018 WBA Awards
WISC-TV wins national Murrow award for excellence in innovation
PGA Golf on WISC
Television Wisconsin Job Listings
WISC-TV 3 named News Operation of the Year by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
WISC-TV wins 3 Edward R. Murrow awards
News
Nation & World
Politics
Opinion
Money
Technology
Automotive
Education
© Brandpoint
High heat and your pet: Keeping your four-legged friends safe
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
City officials give updated look at design concepts for Madison Public Market
To battle the heat, Madison residents look to water
Edgerton business owner sentenced after failing to pay taxes
Man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-laced heroin overdose case
Health symposium teaches first responders how to handle farm accidents
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
School Closings
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly 1,800 Puerto Rican hurricane survivors to lose FEMA housing assistance
Hot, humid weather, temps that feel like 100 degrees sticking around next week
Sign Up For Weather Alerts
SkyCam Network
Historical Weather Data
Get Our Weather App
Traffic
Sports
Badgers
Packers
High School
Jerry Kelly keeps lead at Senior Open
Aguilar's homer leads Brewers over Reds, 5-4
Jerry Kelly leads U.S. Senior Open
Royals top Brewers, 5-4
Belgium beats England to top Group G
Mallards off to hot start in Northwoods League
Entertainment
Movies
Contests
TV Shows
Best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Paul Rudd promises 'Ant-Man' is a break from the bleak news cycle
Why Pepsi made 'Uncle Drew' into a movie
Fundraisers set up for Capital Gazette shooting victims
Hugh Grant delivers in Amazon's brilliant 'A Very English Scandal'
Michael Moore's documentary about Trump's election gets release date
Lifestyle
Health
Food
Time for Kids
Do Something Good
Pets
CarSoup
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
The world's busiest airport revealed
NewsUSA
Coupling finances: What all newlyweds should know
You're covered: 4 unusual homeowners claims you didn't think would ever happen
Why a dermatologist says your makeup needs a makeover
Nike's American sales grow for the first time in a year
Happy 50th to America's biggest military airplane
Obits
Anthony M. Copenhefer
Jane M. Brylski
Helen L. Dixon
Francis P. Waldsmith
Halsey Sprecher
Justine Amanda Luke
Madison Magazine
Dining and Drink
Best of Madison
Home and Lifestyle
Arts and Culture
Columns
City Life
Shopping and Style
Events
About Us
Photo by Michelle Larson
Middleton Players' ‘Crazy For You' plays the hits
Photo by Julie Andrews
Spice up your hot dog
Great Dane welcomes new chef and introduces first major menu redesign in two decades
Weekend in the 608: Madison hosts LunART Fest, blues fest and a LEGO convention
Heinen: A 40-year lens of Madison
Madison's LGBTQ community doesn't only express pride in June
Search
About Us
Contact Us
Watch Newscasts
Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
TVW
Phase 3 Digital
WEATHER ALERT
There are 35 areas under alert.
Obituaries
Justine Amanda Luke
Posted:
Jun 29, 2018 07:46 AM CDT
Updated:
Jun 29, 2018 07:46 AM CDT
An obituary is pending.
From Our Partners
Sponsored
E-News Registration
Channel3000.com Email Newsletters
This Week's Circulars