Justin M. Tesch, age 31, passed away September 4, 2018. He was born March 22, 1987, the son of Butch and Brenda (Steckelberg) Tesch.

Justin attended Sauk Prairie Schools graduating in 2005. He owned and operated J Tesch Enterprises. Justin enjoyed his “piece of Heaven” his hobby farm on the hill.

He is survived by: his life partner, Kaitlyn;

3 children;Matthew, Lilly, and Caleb;

parents, Butch and Brenda Tesch;

1 brother, Cody;

1 sister, Jessica;

grandparents, Les and Marlynn Tesch, Ivan and JoAnn Steckelberg;

nephew, Michael;

Aunts, Uncles other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 7, 2018 at First United Church of Christ, Sauk City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a fund to be established for his children.