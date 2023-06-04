Juniper Jean Splettstoesser

Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.
Juniper graced our presence on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, weighing just fifteen ounces. She never lost her sweet smile despite facing serious health challenges. She spent her first nine months being loved and cared for by the amazing staff of Meriter Hospital and American Family Children's Hospital. Her remaining ten months at home with her parents and big brother was filled with adventure and unconditional love.
She left us far too soon, Sunday, May 28th, 2023, after giving us a brief but beautiful year and a half full of smiles, love and so much joy. To name all of those whose life she impacted would be endless. Juniper is survived by her parents Kurt Splettstoesser and Tiffany Hall, her big brother Aiden Dollak, her Jiji and other grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles she was so loved by.
Please join us in celebrating Juniper's life at a special service on Monday, June 12th, 3 - 6 p.m. at Gunderson Funeral Home, (5203 Monona Dr, Monona, WI). All are welcome to share thoughts and music at the service, please call Brittanya Lindert at brittanya.lindert@gmail.com or 608-335-4841 if you have any questions.
Music and speakers to start at 4 p.m. Juniper loved sunrises, junebugs and red wing black birds. The family appreciates art and flowers to balance the space for her service and all can be left at Chief's Tavern (300 Cottage Grove Rd., Monona, WI). Chief's Tavern is accepting donations to help the family cover needed expenses.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.