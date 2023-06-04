Juniper Jean Splettstoesser

Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.

Juniper graced our presence on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, weighing just fifteen ounces. She never lost her sweet smile despite facing serious health challenges. She spent her first nine months being loved and cared for by the amazing staff of Meriter Hospital and American Family Children's Hospital. Her remaining ten months at home with her parents and big brother was filled with adventure and unconditional love.

