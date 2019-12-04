CAPE CORAL, Fla./MADISON, Wis.- June Phyllis Germann, age 91, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Ripon, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Klingbeil) Artin.

She married James Justin Germann on May 28, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wis. She worked as a scheduler for the Wisconsin Telephone Company.

June and James enjoyed spending their time together making braided rugs, caning chairs and restoring furniture. She also liked to cook, bake and sew. June loved camping in Wisconsin State Parks and relaxing by the pool. She was active in the Friendship Force where she traveled to South Korea, Germany, and Columbia and cherished her visits and lunch outings with her lady friends from church. June loved being with her family and especially loved spending time with her three grandchildren. She was filled with delight when meeting her first great-grandchild for the first time.

June is survived by daughter, Lynne Marie (Ronald ) Kong; son, Jeff (Linda ) Germann; grandchildren, Erin (Dan) Frawley, Sam Kong and Brad Kong; great-grandchild, Finley Frawley; sister, Shirley (Bill) Spartz; brothers, Donald (Donna) Artin and Robert (Sue) Artin; and sister-in-law, Joan Artin. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Wayne Artin.

A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with Pastor Katie presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in June's name to Midvale Lutheran Church and the Alzheimer's Association.

