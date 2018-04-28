Julius G. Ward, 83, of Muscoda passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Dycora Transitional Health in Muscoda.

Julius was born September 2, 1934 the son of Marion and Ada (Jones) Ward. He attended Grade School at the rural Wayne School in Marietta township, Boscobel Grade and High School, and attended College at the University Wisconsin Platteville.

Julius married Joyce L. Helgerson on June 6, 1959 the daughter of Mervin and Sylvia (Moore) Helgerson. Julius was a History Teacher, Social Studies teacher, and a Coach at Blue River, Muscoda, and Riverdale High School for 32 years. While teaching Julius also enjoyed coaching; Football, Basketball, Volleyball, and Track. In 1964 Julius started the Muscoda Track program.

Julius was a member of the Muscoda American Legion having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1963 being recalled to active duty in 1962 to serve during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an organizer of the United States Canoe Association National Championship held on the Wisconsin River and was sponsored by the Muscoda Legion in 1979. Julius was also a Charter Member of the Muscoda Lions Club having served as Tail Twister, Secretary, and President.

Besides sports Julius enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and working with stained glass. Julius also enjoyed the family reunions with the Wards, Joneses, and his wife's family the Helgersons and Moores. He cherished traveling to historical sights, and entertainment sights with his wife and friend. Julius loved the Christmases spent with his immediate family.

Julius, is survived by his wife Joyce L. (Helgerson) Ward; three daughters: Jayne (John) Ruchti of Evansville, Julie Dee (Joe) Dittberner of Harmony Grove, Jody (Rusty) Jones of Blue River; six grandchildren: Brianna (John) McClintock, Beau Dittberner, Molly (Nathan) Stahl, Tess Dittberner, Autumn Jones, Amanda Jones; 3 great-grandsons: Landon Halverson, Kasey McClintock, Keegan McClintock; step- grandchildren: Marissa Ruchti, Miranda Ruchti; siblings: Dean (Karla) Ward, Laura (Richard) Daugherty; sister’s-in-law: Doris (Floyd) Ward, Cheryl (James) Kinney; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Besides his parents Marion and Ada Ward, Julius is preceded in death by a step-mother Elizabeth (Wayne) Ward, sisters: Sidonna (Harry) Oman, Etta (Virgil) Bachim; brothers: Keith (Dorothy) Ward, Floyd Ward, Forrest (Rose Mary) Ward; brother-in-law Ronald (Gloria) Helgerson; Father and mother-in-law Mervin and Sylvia Helgerson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00 PM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Muscoda with Military rites provided by American Legion Post 85. Burial will follow at the Boscobel Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.

