Julie Ann Turnbull (nee Anderson) passed away unexpectedly on 1/31/19 at the age of 58 at UW Hospital in Madison following a long illness.

She was born on 7/29/60 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and raised in Cashton, Wisconsin. Following her graduation from Cashton High School, Julie moved to the Madison area when she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.

It was during her time here in Madison where Julie would meet her best friend, Geoff Turnbull. Following a long courtship, Julie and Geoff married on January 16th, 2000 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. This is also Geoff's birthday and they chose this date so that he would never forget their anniversary, and he never did. They remained inseparable until the day of her passing. Julie and Geoff loved traveling together and especially enjoyed going to Las Vegas during the NCAA Basketball tournaments. She loved playing the brackets and even won an office bracket at JC Penney one year. They were also able to enjoy the sights of Hawaii and Paris, France.

Julie treasured the many connections she made throughout her 20 years of employment at J C Penney and missed many of her friends and faithful customers following her retirement in 2017.

Julie remained connected with her loving family who live in several different states across the country, via long chats over the phone. She was so thrilled to learn that her daughter Natasha and son-in-law, Jason, would soon make her a grandmother this February, 2019, a grandson that she so much wanted to meet.

Julie loved life and was very proud of her 100% Norwegian heritage and always found good humor in her roots. She loved solving Sudoku and Cryptoquote in the morning newspaper while her best friend worked on the crossword puzzles. Although she was a beautiful blonde, Julie loved to change the color of her hair just for the fun of it.

Through fate, Julie came to love hummingbirds after she found one had been trapped during the construction of their home. She carefully cupped the bird in her hands, spoke to it softly, and then released him to the outdoors. She continued to care for and feed the neighborhood hummingbirds outside their window all summer long through the years. Julie also treasured her fur-babies, 3 long-haired cats named, Loki, Kiki, and "Squeakie".

Julie never had a mean word to say about anyone. She always greeted you with a smile and she loved to laugh and spend as much time as she could with her family. She was a gentle soul who asked for nothing, gave love freely and was happiest with the simple things in life. She was the light of Geoff's life and a special friend to anyone who really got to know her. Julie was pure love and that is the legacy that she leaves to all of us.

Julie will be missed by her husband, John "Geoffrey" Turnbull, (Julie's daughter), Natasha Adelia Scanlon (nee Quinn) and Jason Scanlon of Denver, Colorado, (Julie's son), Sean Michael Quinn, Madison, Wisconsin, Step-son; Michael John Turnbull, Lena and children Daniel and Veronica, Madison, WI, Step-son, Jerry David Turnbull and Melanie Grueneberg and Vaughn, their son, Deforest, WI, Step-son, Sean Geoffrey Turnbull and Anne Turnbull of Stillwater, MN, Step-son, Nathan J. Turnbull and Steven McKenzie, Jacksonville, Florida, Mother, Dorothy Anderson (nee Sloane), AZ, Brother, Michael Anderson, AZ, Sister, Nina Knapp (nee Anderson) and Sheldon, AZ

And a host of nieces, nephews, and sisters/brother-in-laws. Julie was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Anderson,Wm Bruce Turnbull, brother-in-law, James "Mathew" Turnbull, nephew

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI 53705. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00PM until the time of service.

