Julie Ann Sherven

OREGON - Julie Ann Sherven, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2023, at Capital Lakes Nursing Home.   

Julie was born on Sept. 24, 1947, to Martin and Ruth Hansen.  She was raised in Mount Horeb and graduated from Mount Horeb High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Gene Sherven, on June 10, 1965, at Memorial Baptist Church in Verona.  They were blessed with 48 years of marriage and three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.  