OREGON - Julie Ann Sherven, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2023, at Capital Lakes Nursing Home.
Julie was born on Sept. 24, 1947, to Martin and Ruth Hansen. She was raised in Mount Horeb and graduated from Mount Horeb High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Gene Sherven, on June 10, 1965, at Memorial Baptist Church in Verona. They were blessed with 48 years of marriage and three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Julie always enjoyed music and playing piano in church. Gene and Julie started a southern gospel band (Sherven Family Band) and played in various churches, campgrounds, and nursing homes in southern Wisconsin with their three boys. Julie also enjoyed being involved at church as an AWANA leader. Julie was most proud of her family and that all three of her boys made a decision to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior.
Julie is survived by her three sons, Jeff (Ann) Sherven of Conroe, Texas, Craig (Renae) Sherven of McFarland, Wis., and Troy (Beth) Sherven of Oregon, Wis.; grandchildren, Cody Sherven, Wesley Mathis, Ashley Lukasaviz, Colton Sherven, Olivia Sherven, Ella Sherven, Alexandria Draginis, John Draginis and James Sherven; great-grandchild, Cole Draginis; sister, Jackie (John) Gates of Barneveld, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sherven; and her parents, Martin and Ruth Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Lunch will be served after a graveside service at Graves Cemetery in the Town of Rutland.