SUN PRAIRIE-Julie Ann Rortvedt, age 56, of Sun Prairie, passed away after a courageous battle on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Oscar Jr. and Sylvia (Zingg) Rortvedt.



Julie graduated from Sun Prairie High School. She dedicated her life to law enforcement when she first began as a police explorer in high school. She then became a dispatcher, and eventually a police officer with the Sun Prairie Police Department. She continued her career at the City of Madison Police Department where she was promoted to Detective in 1999. Much of her career at the Madison Police Department revolved around Sensitive Crimes and Dane County Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Julie retired from the City of Madison Police Department after 31 years of public service. She was also a long time and current instructor at the Madison College Police Academy.



Julie enjoyed being physically active and participating in numerous sports. She also enjoyed traveling to warm places and sitting in the sun. Julie had countless friends and was an inspiration to many. Julie constantly had a smile on her face and was always willing to help others before herself.



Julie is survived by her children, Nicole (Skylar) and Ty (Stella) Enger; father, Oscar Jr. (Judy-stepmother); twin sister, Lorie (Randy) Wiessinger; brothers, Jim (Jennifer) Rortvedt and Randy (Claudette) Rortvedt; nieces, Kristi Wiessinger and Camille (Lukas) Lapp; nephews, Daniel (Christie) and Michael (Sarah) Rortvedt, and Kyle Wiessinger; and many other relatives; partner, Linda; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her mother.



A funeral service with law enforcement honors will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Dr, Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with Pastor Jon McNary presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Law enforcement is welcome to attend in uniform.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used at the discretion of Julie's children to honor her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



