Julie Ann Olson

Julie A. Olson, 72, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 31st. She was born to Betty (Hauer) and Orville Olson in Ashland, Wisconsin on December 6, 1950.

Julie grew up in Ashland and Marshfield, graduating from Marshfield High School. Her career revolved around the health care arena in various ways; teaching medical terminology, working for a health insurance company, several medical clinics, and doing medical transcription.

