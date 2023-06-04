Julie Ann Olson

Julie A. Olson, 72, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 31st. She was born to Betty (Hauer) and Orville Olson in Ashland, Wisconsin on December 6, 1950.
Julie grew up in Ashland and Marshfield, graduating from Marshfield High School. Her career revolved around the health care arena in various ways; teaching medical terminology, working for a health insurance company, several medical clinics, and doing medical transcription.
Julie's faith in Jesus was an integral part of who she was. She has had many health challenges in the past few years, but always insisted she was so blessed. Her recliner was her work place where she held daily prayer vigils. She was a prayer warrior and spent many hours talking to Jesus there.
Julie was a member of City on a Hill church in Fitchburg, where she loved and enjoyed her church family. Julie was known by many; those who knew her for years, those whom she met at the gas station, the grocery store, in a restaurant, at a medical facility, or at a stop light. She was loved by all. She had an amazing sense of humor and could always be counted on for a good laugh. Julie was an amazingly generous person who shared without reserve from whatever she had.
For a while she became the Guardian Baker, baking sweet treats, birthday cakes and cookies for multiple charitable organizations. She invited co-workers to join her in her endeavor and would spend her evenings and weekends baking up a storm. She insisted on remaining anonymous, so some co-workers were drafted to do deliveries for her. Julie was also a sous chef at Quivey's Grove assisting her favorite Chef Ed creating amazing food. This led to the realization of her life-long dream of publishing her own cookbook, The Guardian Gourmet, which she did in 2010. She still had a few copies left and was signing and giving them to special people she met along the way. Julie was predeceased by her parents, a brother Lee, and her favorite four-legged friend Pebbles.
She is survived by sisters Shirley Larson and Connie Hodge, nieces Donna Hodge (Nana-bug), Stacy (Olson) Schilling, DeAnn Sturdivant, nephews Clint Hodge, Craig Olson, Scott Olson, Brian Larson, Brad Larson, and Dan Larson. She is further survived by many, many friends, co-workers and acquaintances.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5th, 5-7pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Rd, Madison. Funeral services will be at City on a Hill, 2924 Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, at 11 am. on Tuesday, June 6th.
