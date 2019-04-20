Julie Ann (O'Loughlin) Kaney, age 50, passed away at UW Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Dennis and Kay O'Loughlin, little sister to John and Jim. The family moved to the Middleton area when Julie was 2 years old, where Julie was raised with her cousin/best friend/sister from another mother, Nicki. Julie was a proud graduate of Middleton High School and The University of Wisconsin Madison.



In 2001 she was united in marriage to John Kaney; together they welcomed sons, John and Joseph. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching her boys compete. She loved camping, boating and anything in the sun with family, especially the O'Loughlin family trips to Mexico. She was a regular at the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival. She was the bright light at any gathering. She will be greatly missed by her entire family and many friends.



Julie is survived by her husband, John; her sons, John and Joseph; her father, Dennis (Sara) O'Loughlin; her mother, Kay O'Loughlin; her brothers, John (Sue) O'Loughlin and Jim O'Loughlin; and nephews, Bradly and Jacob O'Loughlin.



She is further survived by her father and mother-in-law, John and Sharon Kaney; sisters-in-law, Joane (John) Eckel McCarthy, Jeanette (Tate) Scott, Jacquline (Berry) Robbins, and JoLene (Bob) Butler; nieces and nephews, Tony and Molly Eckel, Alex and Claire Robbins, Nick, Morgan and Lauren Butler; and great-nieces and nephews, Peyton, Hailey, Chloe, Colin and AJ.



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Westport at 11:00 a.m. Msgr. James Gunn will preside. Friends may call at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at church on Wed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.



Julie, thinking of others, gave the gift of life through organ donation.



