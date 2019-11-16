Julie Ann May, age 53, of Middleton, WI passed away on November 13, 2019 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI. Her final days were spent peacefully, surrounded by family and friends she had touched throughout her life.

Julie was born on May 29, 1966 in Duluth, MN, to the proud parents of Marilyn Chell and Danny Jacobson. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Jacobson, her uncle and aunt, Mike and Sharon Horn, her paternal grandparents, Jake and Addie Jacobson, her maternal grandparents Arne and Elsie Fause, and her cousin Mark Horn.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Adison May, Stoughton, WI; mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Steve Chell, Bonita Springs, FL; brother Mike Jacobson (Ann), Wayzata, MN; brother Brett Chell (Dan), Minneapolis, MN; stepbrother Brad Jacobson, Green Bay, WI; and stepsister Lisa Trepanier, Oshkosh, WI; her niece and nephew, Macee and Danny Jacobson, Wayzata, MN; her uncle Jeff Jacobson, Fort Myers Beach, FL; her cousin Greg (Kathy) Horn, Blue Bell, PA; cousin Paul (Andrea) Horn, Green Bay, WI; cousin Jason (Natalie) Jacobson, Green Bay, WI.

Julie's love for her Adison was endless, and she was so very proud and grateful to be her mom. She always had a kind word to say about everyone and a way to ensure all were always welcome and included in her circle. No matter where she went, she would light up a room. People were drawn to her contagious laughter and fun, loving, colorful soul. She will be sorely missed by those who were lucky enough to have known her, especially her loving family.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian in Madison, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. Please join us for a luncheon immediately following the service to laugh, share fond memories and celebrate how incredible Julie was.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a memorial fund in Julie's honor to be used for her daughters education.

The family is especially appreciative for all the kindness and care provided to Julie from the doctors, nursing staff, and visiting friends at UW Health University Hospital.