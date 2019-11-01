Madison, WI - Julia T. Adler, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison.

She was born on February 3, 1926 on the home farm in the Town of Primrose, Dane County, WI the daughter of William and Mathilda (Goebel) O'Connor. Julia graduated from Mt. Horeb High School and then Madison Business College. On October 14, 1950 she was united in marriage to Ralph Adler at St. William Catholic Church in Paoli. Julia was a loving mother and farm wife, raising her family on their farm in Cooksville until 1971. After moving to Madison with her family, she then worked in admissions at Meriter Hospital for over twenty years. Julia cherished her family and friends and times spent together.

Julia is survived by her children Ann (Gary) Patrick, Tom (Rose) Adler, Theresa (Rich) Loerke, Beth (Larry) Heffron, Carolyn Wheeler, Peggy (Jeff) Guelzow, and Stephanie (Paul Gibson) Adler, fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Bill (Gwen) O'Connor, Frank (Lucille) O'Connor, and Ed (Kathy) O'Connor, sisters-in-law Ruth O'Connor, Mary (Jim) Kenneavy, and Carol (Larry) Moore, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, brothers Don and Gene O'Connor, and sisters Dorothy Clark and Ruth Maddock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI with the Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the St. William's Catholic Cemetery, Paoli, WI. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary's Care Center and SSM Health at Home Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to mom.

