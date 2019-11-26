Judy P. Olson

MADISON- Judith "Judy" Plaenert Olson, 79, of Madison, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinsonism.

Judy was born on February 23, 1940 in Ludington, MI, the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Alfred and Ellen (Henschel) Plaenert.

Judy attended the Madison Public Schools and graduated from West High School in 1958. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin and a masters degree in public policy from the LaFollette Institute.

Judy married her husband, Jim Olson, on June 17, 1961. Soon thereafter, they moved to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where Jim served in the Military Police for two years. Upon return from Georgia, in addition to raising their three daughters, Judy found time to assist in numerous political campaigns. She was a master organizer and her winning personality made her a great team player and leader.

When her children became teenagers, Judy ran for the Madison City Council and was elected and served for ten years, including two years as the City Council President. While on the City Council, Judy served on the Board of Estimates, Transportation Commission, Civic Center Commission, Common Council Organizational Committee, Maison Development Corporation Board of Directors, Quality and Productivity Steering Committee, Land Use Policy Task Force, and Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.

Judy served as Director of Economic Development and Planning for the City of Park Falls, Wisconsin, from 1992-1997. She was instrumental in the revival of the Forward Falls Initiative, the creation of a Business Retention Plan, and a Park Falls Park and Recreation Plan. Judy assisted the City of Park Falls in being awarded grants for implementation of a Tree Management Program and a Traffic and Signal Lighting Project, and the creation and implementation of a Park Falls Industrial Park. Judy provided counsel to a variety of business start-ups that led to fruition. She was also a senior Aide to Mayor Susan Bauman from 1997-2003. Her principal areas of responsibility were Sister Cities, Planning, and Transportation.

Judy was a voracious reader and an advocate for public libraries. She served for fourteen years as President of the Madison Public Library Foundation, a public-private organization to provide supplemental financing through fundraising. While serving as its president, the foundation provided funding to assist the construction of the Downtown Library, the Sequoya Library, the Ali Ashman Library, and the Pinney Library. Upon her retirement from the foundation, a fund was created in Judy's name to assist purchase of books for book clubs.

Upon retirement, Judy focused her time on her family, and every two years she and Jim took their grandchildren on trips to Washington, D.C., Williamsburg, Va., the Outer Banks, Yellowstone National Park, and Yosemite National Park. Jim and Judy purchased a cabin in Northern Wisconsin 48 years ago. Their children and grandchildren have spent many wonderful vacations with them enjoying beautiful Crab Lake and time together.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Dr. Ellen (Tom) Wermuth of Spring Green, Wis., Diana Holmquest of Madison, Wis., and Jennifer (Patrick) Dolan of Wilmette, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Emily Lara, James Holmquest, Rebecca Holmquest, Joe Holmquest, Kelsi Wermuth, Anders Wermuth, Natalie Dolan, Noah Dolan, and Isabel Dolan; and one great-grandchild, Kaylee Lara. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1pm with Rev. Katie Baardseth presiding.

Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, November 30 from 1pm to 4pm.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judy's name to the Madison Public Library Foundation, 201 W. Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703. The family also request that new or gently used books be brought to the visitation to be donated in Judy's memory.

The family would like to extend special thanks to their wonderful caregivers; Kira, Abby, Makenzie, Sarah, Adeline, Torianna, Allana, Lily, and Mari. They would also like to thank the Midvale Lutheran Care Team, especially Gayle Perlberg, and Rev. Katie Baardseth.Additional thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Judy's physicians, Dr. Allison Hotujec and Dr. Robert Przybelski, as well as their support staff.