Judy Johnson

Stoughton- The story ended for Judy "JJ" Johnson on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Madison a month early on February 25, 1943 to her loving parents, Bernell and Sylvia (Smithback) Johnson. Judy graduated from Stoughton High School. She was employed at the WI Dept. of Revenue for 38 years. After retirement, Judy devoted many years of loving care for her parents.



Judy was a petite lady with a big heart who possessed an extraordinary inner strength, taking in stride life's challenges and never complaining, ever present optimism, quiet determination and laughter. She was a gentle soul who practiced accepting and treating others kindly.



Judy loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles, crafts, designing and stitching counted cross stitch, making greeting cards, painting ceramics, making floral arrangements for weddings, anniversaries and the club house, doing classes in card making and floral arrangements for friends, dining out with friends and eating dark chocolate.



Survivors include "my girls," who were very special in her life, Rebecca Porter of Cross Plains and Tina Porterhawk and her husband Ryan Porterhawk of Bellingham, Washington. Judy is also remembered by her close friends, Pat and Harry McCarthy, Laurene Cushman, Reola Parrish; aunt Donna Shelhamer; many cousins and their families, Barbara and Ron Brunner, Mary and Bill Kakuske; Northern Lights Village friends; and Revenue friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts; uncles; and friends.



A private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. A gathering and luncheon for family and friends will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at BBG's, 800 Nygaard Street in Stoughton. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.



Please share your memories of Judy by posting Tributes.

