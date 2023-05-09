Judy Ames, 80, of Platteville, WI died Friday, May 5, 2023. Funeral services will be Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made atwww.melbyfh.com.
Judy was born June 5, 1942 to Elmer and Martha (Russell) Krohn in Potosi, WI. She was united in marriage to Larry Ames on August 16, 1998
Judy was known for her love of gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing solitaire on her iPad and took great joy in beating everyone at Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Ames; two children, Angela (Ed) Weitzel, Rodney (Sherri) Peterson; two grandchildren, Brianna Bower and Gina (Cody) Philippi; 3 great-grandchildren, Liam Bower, River Philippi and Alaska Philippi, brothers Elmer Krohn, Gordon Krohn and sisters Beverly Broughton, Cheryl Parsons and Adele Merfeld. Judy is preceded in death by son Robert Peterson, grandsons Will Bower and Benjamin Peterson; sister Shirley Runde and brother Randall Krohn.
