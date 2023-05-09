Judy Ames

Judy Ames, 80, of Platteville, WI died Friday, May 5, 2023. Funeral services will be Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made atwww.melbyfh.com.

Judy was born June 5, 1942 to Elmer and Martha (Russell) Krohn in Potosi, WI. She was united in marriage to Larry Ames on August 16, 1998