Judith Lynn (nee Schutz) Weso, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Feb. 5, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Dr. Weston and Jeanne (McKown) Schutz. Judy graduated from Horicon High School in 1960 and Milwaukee County Nursing School in 1963.

Judy enjoyed a lifelong career as a registered nurse, starting in the Milwaukee area for close to nine years, roaming to Fairbanks, Alaska as a ‘bush nurse’ for five years, and then finishing out her career with 16+ more years in the Madison area with UW Hospital and Clinics in the family practice and forensics areas, retiring in 2008. Equally important to Judy was her (almost) 30 year tenure as a Friend of Bill W.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Jill Schutz, Linda Grosse and Peggy Annan. Judy is survived by her daughter, Gretchen (Brendan) O'Grady (nee Yungk) and four grandchildren, Reilly, Caitlin, Brianna and Sean of Marblehead, Mass.; son, Robert (Gloria) Yungk of Houston, Texas; sister, Deborah Sachen of Weems, Va., brother, David Schutz of Madison, brother, Paul (Kim) Schutz of Sun Prairie and sister, Mary (Dan) O'Malley of Poynette; BFF, Sally (Jeff) Kopecky of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Also special to Judy were her two Shih Tzu puppies, Buddy and Petey, to be lovingly cared for by a close friend.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at noon, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with Father Pat Norris presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A private interment will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Garden where she will seek her final resting place with her parents.

A heartfelt thank you to the family, friends and caregivers who have supported Judy during these past few years, with special thanks to the amazing staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.