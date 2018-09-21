MADISON-Judith L. “Judy” Koppa, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Judy was born on March 19, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of Rolf and Inez (Harney) Lunde.

Judy graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, Judy’s career took her to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to work for the Department of Analysis Services and Information Systems, the University Regents, and the Waisman Center. She also worked for the Mendota Mental Health Institute.



Judy was active in her community. She was a member of North Eastside Coalition, and she volunteered at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center and in the library at Olbrich Gardens. She was also very creative and appreciated the arts. She was a skilled seamstress and crafted many beautiful pieces of clothing for her friends and family. She loved to dance and was a member of the “Davis Darlings” with the Virginia Davis School of Dance, even in her later years.

An avid music lover, Judy enjoyed classical, jazz and Big Band, and she played the bassoon. She was a theatergoer and volunteered at the Overture Center as an usher and loved attending concerts and plays. Her adoration for flowers and plants helped her to earn a Master Gardener title, and she found relaxation tending to her garden and natural-area yard.

Judy enjoyed traveling, including excursions to Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Portugal, Spain, and the Caribbean.

Judy was an animal lover, having dogs for most of her life. She had a sense of humor and optimism that few have, and we will miss her beautiful smile and laughter.



Judy is survived by her son, David Slightam; two step-daughters, Chris (Jerry) Schlichenmaier and Kathleen Koppa; two step-sons, Jhon (Ivonne Suryana) Koppa and Joel Koppa; sister, Jana Cordle; three grandsons, Sven (Dawn) Hansen, Eric Hansen and Gabriel Weldeslassie; five granddaughters, Lily Wilson-Koppa, Heather Hansen, Kirsten Hansen, Morgan Hansen and Estelle DiSalvo; and two dogs, Brit and Babs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John F. Koppa; and her parents.



A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

The family wishes to thank Judy’s many friends, especially Karen and Mel, and the Agrace Hospice team for their caring support and assistance.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, or Olbrich Gardens.

