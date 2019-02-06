Deerfield / McFarland - Judith "Judy" Opie, 80, passed away suddenly on Friday Feb 1, 2019 at UW Hospital and Clinic.

She was born on April 16, 1938, the daughter of Sherman and Doris Parkinson. Judy grew up on the family farm near Durenda Center, Jo Daviess County, Illinois, where she formed her bond with nature, the love of birds, animals and especially horses and dogs.

She graduated from Elizabeth High School, Elizabeth, Illinois in 1955. Judy was united in marriage to James R. Opie on March 30, 1959 in Warren, Illinois.

She resided in the McFarland area near Lake Kegonsa with her family for 36 years before moving to their farm near Deerfield in 2004.

Judy started her employment career in the administrative office of DeKalb Agricultural Association in Warren, Illinois. After starting a family, she was employed as an administrative assistant for the McFarland Public School System, retiring in 1993.

She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, attending all their activities. Judy owned horses and dogs all of her adult life, being active in showing of horses through 4-H with her daughters. Many of her dearest friends were horse enthusiasts. Providing for natures creatures especially wild birds and any other critters that frequented the feeding stations was such a joy. Trout fishing, training dogs and helping on their farms were also enjoyable interests.

Judy is survived by her husband Jim; son Kurt (Patti) Opie of McFarland, daughter Suzanne Linden of Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren Jeff (Lindsay) Opie of Denver, Colorado, Matt (Laura) Opie of Sauk City, Rachel Linden and John Linden; great-grandchildren Lyle and Ira Opie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, there will not be a visitation or funeral. Please remember her as you knew her in life.



