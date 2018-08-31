Judith(Judy) Kay Malec (Meudt), age 75, died after a lengthy struggle with vascular dementia.

She was born on October 13, 1942 to Leo and Rosella (Sally) Meudt in Madison, WI. Judy married her high school sweetheart, John Malec, on January 20, 1962. After high school, Judy began her working career at Central Colony. Judy’s children were fortunate enough to have her stay at home with them after they were born, and she made them feel deeply loved and cherished. As her children grew, Judy had a series of part time jobs and in 1989, she settled into a 13-year career as a supervisor at John Deere Financial in the Customer Service Department. Judy enjoyed working at John Deere and she brought positivity and humor to the work setting each day. Her optimistic outlook on life was pervasive and as her own mom once said, “Judy is the most positive person I have ever known” – she was right. After her retirement in 2002, Judy worked with her husband at Governor Dodge State Park. Judy also enjoyed trips with her husband John, sewing, knitting, gardening, volunteering at the Verona Food Pantry and spending time with family.

Judy was loved in a way that is not easily captured in words. She was beautiful in appearance and spirit and simply the best mom we could have ever imagined. Judy made a positive and lasting impression on those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed each and every day.

Judy is survived by a daughter, Ann Malec (George Grays) of Madison; a daughter, Julie (David) O’Malley of Middleton; grandchildren Ryan and Hannah Malec, Elliott Malec Grays, Timothy and Ashley O’Malley and Ryan and Hannah’s mother, Anita Lyons; sister-in-law Jeanne Pelletter (Jerry) of Verona. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother, husband and beloved son Timothy Malec. Judy requested a private family service.

