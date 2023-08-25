Judith "Judy" Corene Malone, aged 79 of Sun Prairie, passed away August 21, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born July 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Harold "Pop" and Alice (Schubring) Malone. She attended school and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1962. She attended MATC (now Madison College) and graduated with a business degree in 1963. She was employed by the City of Madison Police Department for her entire career.
Judy enjoyed traveling and photography (especially visiting waterfalls, light houses and covered bridges). She was an avid reader. She enjoyed craft fairs and designed beautiful cards and jewelry for family and friends. She loved country music and belonged to a clogging group for many years. Judy collected owls, thimbles, and Vera Bradley. Usually she had a Pepsi with her wherever she went. Judy was a breast cancer survivor who was devoted to her family. She was a very special aunt and great-aunt. We will all miss her independent spirit.
Judy is survived by her sister, Ethel (Clyde) Pellett; three nephews, Jason (Jodyne) Whitt, Jeremy (Kelly) Whitt and Josh (Rebecca) Whitt; eight great-nephews and nieces, Miles (Rose) Whitt, Corey Whitt (fiancee Katherine Bay), Karlye Whitt, Kaden Whitt, Lucy Whitt, Nate Whitt, Ellie Whitt and Emery Whitt and many friends.
Per Judy's wishes, no service will be held. Please consider in her memory a memorial to Breast Cancer Awareness, Autism and Down Syndrome support groups or an owl sanctuary.