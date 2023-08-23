Judith Ann Fritz

MONONA - Judith Ann “Judy” Fritz, age 78, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 16, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of George and Ruth (Linde) Miller.
Judy grew up in Astico, Wis., where her father ran the general store. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and the UW-Madison in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Fritz, on Jan. 22, 1966.
Judy worked as an independent dietitian for hospitals and nursing homes. She instilled a sense of healthy living in her family and friends. Judy created community wherever she went and made sure everyone was included. Her household was multi-racial and multi-international, as she opened her home to foster children and foreign exchange students. Children, animals, and plants held a special place in her heart, and she was a Master Gardener known for her butterfly gardens. Judy loved to volunteer her time at Olbrich Gardens.
Always moving, Judy enjoyed walking, kayaking, and biking. With her husband she traveled to over 50 countries and every state in the U.S.
Judy is survived by her husband, Richard Fritz; sons, Eric (Amy Radspinner) Fritz, Rob (Robin) Fritz and Ben Fritz; grandchildren, Arielle, Cole, Grayson, Chase and Gabe; and brother, Bob Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth; and brothers, Don Miller and Bill Miller.
There will be a celebration of life at Olbrich Gardens at a later date in October. Memorials in Judy’s name may be made to Olbrich Gardens, Goodman Community Center, or The Leopold Center.