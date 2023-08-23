Judith Ann Fritz

MONONA - Judith Ann “Judy” Fritz, age 78, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 16, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of George and Ruth (Linde) Miller.

Judy grew up in Astico, Wis., where her father ran the general store. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1962 and the UW-Madison in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Fritz, on Jan. 22, 1966.