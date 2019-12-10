LODI– Judith Ann Engler Schwengel, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at Haven Hills in Lodi.

Judi was born on October 17, 1942 to Carl and Katherine (Kern) Engler, attended Wisconsin High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison, and worked for the City Clerk's office. She married C. Bruce Schwengel and they had daughters Michelle and Erika. In 1979 the family moved to Lodi where they spent the rest of their lives. Judi was a life-long lover of music, art, family and community. Her positivity and enthusiasm were contagious to all she met.

Judi is survived by daughters, Michelle (Chris) Regala and Erika (Jon) Skarda; grandchildren, Rowan Skarda and Max Regala; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; father and mother-in-law, Clarence & Marion Schwengel; twin sister, Janet and beloved sister, Ruth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; service to follow at GUNDERSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi.

Donations may be made to UW–Madison Arboretum, Attn: Erica Lee, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711.

Judi's family thanks Agrace Hospice and Haven Hills for taking such good care of her.