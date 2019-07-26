Judith A. Nichols

Fitchburg- Judith Anne Nichols, age 71, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Center after battling kidney cancer for less than a year.

She was born November 6th, 1947 to Herbert and Lucy (Weinzierl) Hudson in Kenosha, WI. Judy was active in Girl Scouts while attending St. Mary's Catholic School and was awarded the Marian Award, the highest award given to a Catholic Girl Scout. She graduated from Tremper High School in 1965.



She was awarded a four-year college scholarship from Abbott Laboratories and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Medical Technology in 1970. She worked at the State Laboratory of Hygiene in histocompatibility testing for heart and kidney transplants, the UW Clinical Labs, and the State Virus Research Lab.



In 1972 Judy met her husband, Bruce E. Nichols, through Skilaufers ski club and married him in 1974 on the back porch of their Pine Bluff, WI home. In 1979, she obtained her real estate broker's license and began her work in the housing industry, where she spent the remainder of her career. She was a realtor with First Weber and Coldwell Banker Success before forming her own firm, the Nichols Company, where she worked until her retirement in 2015. Judy enjoyed using her natural talents of talking and working with people to help families find and sell homes. She was also Vice President of Nichols Design and Construction, the family-owned home building company that participated in the annual Madison Area Parade of Homes for 34 years.



In addition to accomplishing many great things during her professional career, Judy was known for her gourmet cooking and baking and had many other interests, including: travel, cruises, shopping, opera, plays and musicals, book club, UW Badger football games and skiing. She was a well-informed, civic-minded citizen who kept up with the news of the day and volunteered to work the polls for every election. She was active in the Republican Party as a state convention delegate and a frequent attendee of Pints and Politics meetings, in addition to parades, picnics and campaign activities. Her interest in public policy even took her to Washington, DC, where she toured the West Wing of the White House and attended events with national leaders.



Judy is survived by Bruce Nichols, husband of 45 years; son, Ryan Nichols (Kristine) with grandkids Chloe and Patrick; daughter, Rebecca Mickelsen with grandson Carter; sister, Janet Cigallio; and brothers, Rick (Kathy) Hudson and Doug Hudson. Her greatest joys in life were her husband, son and daughter and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and extended family. She was very proud of her family and loved telling stories.



She was loved by all.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, in Judy's honor, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. A visitation will be held at church one hour prior to Mass. A reception will follow.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434