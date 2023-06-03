Judith A. "Judi" Green

MADISON - Judith A. "Judi" Green, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Harvey Fairchild and Dorothy Krause.

Judi graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1962 and went on to earn her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1966. In 1967, Judi married the love of her life, Douglas Green.

Tags