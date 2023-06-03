MADISON - Judith A. "Judi" Green, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Harvey Fairchild and Dorothy Krause.
Judi graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1962 and went on to earn her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1966. In 1967, Judi married the love of her life, Douglas Green.
Judi dedicated her life to helping others, working as a social worker for Dane County. Throughout her distinguished career, she was highly respected by the Dane County Human Services and made a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.
Judi had a passion for the arts and frequently attended performances at The Overture Center. She was an avid ballroom dancer and could often be found showing off her latest pair of dancing shoes on the dance floor.
Judi had a talent for bringing people together and enjoyed organizing gatherings for any occasion. For 45 years, she helped celebrate the birthdays of her six special friends, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. She was a member of Skilaufers Social Group for several years.
Many will remember her for her kindness and her beautiful smile. Judi's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those she touched throughout her life.
Judi is survived by her son, Richard Green; sister, Jeanne (Hugo) Wiegert; brother, William (Mark) Fairchild; three close friends, Edith Ersland, Judy (Ronald) Nichols and Shirley Aasen; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Barbara) Green and Stephen Green; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; parents, Harvey Fairchild and Dorothy Krause; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Bud) Hintzman.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 Noon on Friday, June 9, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
