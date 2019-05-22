Cobb - Juanita Mae Nye, age 68, of Cobb passed away peacefully early morning on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home with her husband by her side.

She was born on December 31, 1950, the daughter of James Luther and Mary Susanna Massey in Roby Missouri at home, growing up exploring the woods and streams of Missouri. Juanita was one of 6 kids; Luther, Evelyn, Ruby, Carolyn, herself, and Phyllis. She went to school in Richland and then graduated college with a degree in cosmetology. She actively lived life searching for waterfalls, nurturing her garden, playing as much pool, volleyball, and softball as humanly possible, even resulting in an offer from the Lady Cardinals. Juanita believed in living life fully.

Intentional in everything, whether it be a stay at home mom, balancing homelife with work, or volunteering her time. Until her final days Juanita promoted harmony, solving problems as a Customer Service Agent at Lands’ End (25 years) or among her family at home she always reduced tension before it escalated. Her all or nothing mentality made for many beautiful memories and a large and loving family.

She is survived by her husband Charles, they were married 33 years ago on May 30, 1986. They created many grand journeys together and a large family. Her son Michael and his wife, Alice share their six children; Tristyn, Colten, Dakota, Wyatt, Rafe, and Annabelle. Her son Jeremy and his wife, Teresa share his son Sequoia. Her Daughter Melissa and her husband, Roger share their six children: Marissa, Kadence, Spencer, Gavin, and Harlie. Her daughter Christine and her husband Adam share their three children, William, Tobias, and Lucy. Juanita always had an open door policy, and believed that friends were the family you choose so for every friend her children or grandchildren brought home she adopted a new member into her family. Whether we called her Mom, Gigi, Nana, Grandma, Aunt Mae, General, etc She gave her heart to all of us.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn, and sister Ruby.

A Celebration of Juanita’s Life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. There will be a short service at 3:00 p.m.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace St. Dodgeville, WI

www.gorgenfh.com

